Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 05:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 547 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City West, Waddell, Sun City, Wittmann and Cashion. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.