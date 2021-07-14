Draft Profiles 2k21: Ben Gaudreau reveals the damage done to prospects in 2020.

Physical Dimensions: 6’2, 174 lbs. I know what you’re thinking. “Sky, the Bruins don’t need a goaltender! They have Swayman! And Vladar! and Keyser! And maybe Tuukka when he’s all rehabbed and good to go!” And for the record, I generally agree with this assessment, but I feel like after rounds one and two, you should always at least try to draft one goaltender as a failsafe. The Bruins are about to go through a series of organizational graduations for their goaltenders if Halak moves on, and it wouldn’t hurt the team to start thinking about the distant future as well as the immediate future, even if it caps out at the AHL.