Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Draft Profiles 2k21: Ben Gaudreau reveals the damage done to prospects in 2020.

By SkyonAir
stanleycupofchowder.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysical Dimensions: 6’2, 174 lbs. I know what you’re thinking. “Sky, the Bruins don’t need a goaltender! They have Swayman! And Vladar! and Keyser! And maybe Tuukka when he’s all rehabbed and good to go!” And for the record, I generally agree with this assessment, but I feel like after rounds one and two, you should always at least try to draft one goaltender as a failsafe. The Bruins are about to go through a series of organizational graduations for their goaltenders if Halak moves on, and it wouldn’t hurt the team to start thinking about the distant future as well as the immediate future, even if it caps out at the AHL.

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Damage Done#Black And Gold#Sarnia Sting Analysis#Ahl#Smaht Scouting#The U18 World Juniors#Nhl Central Scouting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins sign Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension

The Bruins have crossed a big item off of their to-do list: Brandon Carlo has a new deal!. The Bruins announced this afternoon that Carlo has been signed to a six-year contract extension. The deal comes with a cap hit of $4.1 million. The 24-year-old defenseman was set to be...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Select Center Brett Harrison With Third-Round NHL Draft Pick

The Boston Bruins had to wait nearly three hours to make their first pick of Day 2 of the NHL Draft, but when their number was called, they selected center Brett Harrison. Don Sweeney used Boston’s third-round pick, which was 85th overall, on the 6-foot-2, 188-pound pivot. Harrison was among...
NHLNHL

Stamkos not asked to waive no-move clause by Lightning: report

Forward will not be exposed to Kraken in Expansion Draft. Steven Stamkos was not asked by the Tampa Bay Lightning to waive his no-move clause, meaning he won't be exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois told The Athletic.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Could Ryan Suter be the second-pairing solution the Bruins need?

Ryan Suter and Zach Parise were the big prizes of the 2012 free agent class, and the Minnesota Wild landed them both, with the duo signing matching 13-year (!!!), $98 million deals. Time comes for us all, and today, the July 4, 2012 prizes are finding themselves on the open...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

LA Kings Prospect Profiles: Quinton Byfield

Quinton Byfield played his midget hockey with the York Simcoe Express of the ETAHL. He dominated youth hockey, specifically his 15U season; in the 2016-17 season, he put up 47 goals and 61 assists, totaling a whopping 108 points in just 33 games. He didn’t slow down in the 2017-18 season, putting up 48 goals and 44 assists in 34 games.
NHLNHL

Kent Johnson Draft Profile | DRAFT

"He's got an elite package. His skating, his size, and his strength are things that will need to continue to improve to really be able to step into the NHL against these big, strong defensemen. I just think he's got the potential to lead the NHL in scoring one day." - A Scout, per NHL.com.
NHLjacketscannon.com

2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Matthew Coronato

We are less than a month away from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (July 23-24), so it’s time to start researching the prospects likely to be selected in the first round. The Columbus Blue Jackets currently hold three picks in that round: #5, #24, and #30 or #31. Matthew Coronato.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

2021 NHL Draft: Flyers select Samu Tuomaala at 46th overall

With the 46th pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Samu Tuomaala, a right winger playing for Kärpät in the Finnish Liiga. Due to the acquisition of Rasmus Ristolainen — no matter how you feel about it — the Flyers took the night off on Friday and are making their first pick in the second round. In Tuomaala they got a fairly flashy player that was ranked anywhere from the top-20 to the middle of the second round by several scouting services.
NHLjacketscannon.com

2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Brennan Othmann

We are less than two weeks away from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (July 23-24), so it’s time to start researching the prospects likely to be selected in the first round. The Columbus Blue Jackets currently hold three picks in that round: #5, #24, and #31. Brennan Othmann. Position: Left...
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile: Chaz Lucius

Team: USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USHL) Stats: 12 games played, 13 goals, 5 assists, 18 points, 6 PIMs, +6 plus/minus rating. NHL Central Scouting ranking: 12th (North American skaters) Comparable NHL players: Sean Monahan / James van Riemsdyk. Scoring goals is arguably the hardest thing to do in...
NHLchatsports.com

Florida Panthers Prospect Profile: Justin Sourdif

Taken in the third round (87th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, speedy and saavy Justin Sourdif is the second player from the WHL’s Vancouver Giants to ever be selected by the Florida Panthers. For all you Florida hockey historians out there, Michael Repik was the first back in 2007.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jack Beck – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 82nd among North American skaters. When the Ottawa 67’s selected Jack Beck with their second-round pick (31st overall) in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection, they probably didn’t expect to get a player that could immediately be put onto their second line to go alongside Mitch Hoelscher and team scoring leader Jack Quinn, but that is exactly what they would get. Beck’s rookie season saw him score a modest 19 points in 56 games including seven goals, some of which were massively important, game-clinching goals.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Make A Nice Selection At 2021 NHL Draft

The 2021 NHL Draft is officially underway. The Buffalo Sabres kicked it off by selecting Owen Power with the first overall pick. The Seattle Kraken followed by selecting Matthew Beniers with their first-ever pick in franchise history. With the third overall pick, the Anaheim Ducks selected Mason McTavish which is a bit of a surprise. That left the New Jersey Devils with options when they came up at four. Of course, it felt like it was between Luke Hughes and William Eklund.
NHLLA Kings Insider

Prospect Profiles – Simon Edvinsson & William Eklund

With the NHL Draft coming up quickly, on July 23-24, LAKI takes a deep dive into the possible options for the Kings at their No. 8 draft position in the first round. 2020-21 Season – Frolunda HC (SHL – 10 games, 0-1=1) / Vasteras IK (Swe-1 – 14 games, 0-5=5) / Frolunda U20 (J20 – 14 games, 1-5=6)
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: JT Thor is one of the most intriguing prospect in the draft

Auburn’s JT Thor is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft. He enters the draft following his freshman year for the Tigers, so he is a raw project but his skill set cannot be denied. He is a long, lanky defender with the ability to move his feet very well. Offensively, he is great in space but struggles with pressure. He had a relatively low usage rate in college probably due to his streaky shooting, but if he develops consistency this can be an excellent two-way player in the NBA.
NHLYardbarker

William Eklund – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Djurgårdens IF (#71) NHL Central Scouting: 1st (amongst EU skaters) Possibly one of the hardest working players in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, William Eklund’s size hasn’t really come into question when scouts have talked about his game. In fact, his work ethic might be the most telling part of his game. Sure, he’s smaller, but the effort put forth combined with his hockey IQ makes him one of the more dangerous players in the game which could be why some have him ranked first overall ahead of Owen Power and Matthew Beniers.
NHLYardbarker

Kraken Select Haydn Fleury From Anaheim Ducks

Fleury, who was acquired from Carolina back in April, saw just 12 games of action for the Anaheim Ducks, although he did average more than 20 minutes of ice time. He is seven years removed from being taken seventh overall in the NHL Entry Draft. For the Kraken, this represents the classic flyer on a player whose stock has dropped significantly, but is still young enough to offer considerable promise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy