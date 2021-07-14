Cancel
Ravens News 7/14: Building Blocks and more

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree players to build around for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2021 season - Ben Linsey. Jackson is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. He has received his fair share of criticism for his postseason performances. But the truth is, Baltimore’s offense — which has been built entirely around Jackson’s unique skill set as a runner — ranks behind only the Chiefs in expected points added per play since 2019. That’s worth building around. Stanley is the other major cornerstone on offense, ranking in the 88th percentile of all tackles in pass-blocking grade since 2016.

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Baker Mayfield’s future with Browns could be determined with help from Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have yet to work on a deal that would guarantee the quarterback a longer tenure with the team. That being said, the general consensus from both sides is that there’s going to be an extension deal offered for Mayfield down the road. What’s certain for now is that Mayfield will be with the Browns for at least another season beyond 2021 after Cleveland exercised his fifth-year option back in April.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Fans Share Concerns Over New Lamar Jackson Video

Footage surfaced Monday morning of Lamar Jackson taking reps at wide receiver and defensive back on a basketball court against some local players. While Jackson looks explosive as ever in the video, not all Baltimore Ravens fans are thrilled to see their quarterback risking injury on concrete. Throughout Jackson’s career,...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Criticism of Lamar Jackson Working With Kids Unfair

A video surfaced of Lamar Jackson showing kids how to play defensive back and wide receiver on an asphalt basketball court. The criticism was almost immediate ... and unfair. Mike Florio, of Pro Football Talk, said that Jackson put himself at unnecessary risk of tearing an ACL, rupturing an Achilles tendon, or injuring an ankle. An injury to Jackson would jeopardize the Ravens' entire season.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Lamar Jackson’s 40 Time Proves He’s a Defensive Nightmare

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is helping re-write the narrative surrounding the quarterback position. While a prototypical NFL quarterback is typically a strong-armed pocket-passer, Jackson’s essential qualities are quite different. As any NFL fan knows, Jackson excels by utilizing his mobility and athleticism to keep defenses in check. In layman’s terms, he could juke a jackrabbit.
NFLWbaltv.com

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards buys mom new home

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards recently surprised his mom with a new house. Edwards signed a two-year extension, $10 million extension this off-season, and it looks like he has made the most of it so far with his gift to his family. He posted a video to Instagram that shows his mothers reaction as he give her a tour of the home.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s Ravens contract entering Patrick Mahomes territory

Among the NFL quarterbacks who will soon be eligible for a contract extension, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is easily the most intriguing figure. If he gets an extension, it could approach Patrick Mahomes money. Yet, there are enough uncertainties about Lamar to warrant a wait-and-see approach to this situation.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former first-round pick named as roster bubble candidate for Ravens by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have a massive amount of offensive line depth after addressing the position tirelessly during the 2021 offseason. They added plenty of key pieces, including Kevin Zeitler, Alejandro Villanueva, and Ben Cleveland. Those three and more should make sure that the line is much more stable than it was in 2020, when it seemed like there was a revolving door at multiple spots.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Players Come To Lamar Jackson’s Defense After Recent Video

A recent video emerged of Baltimore Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson doing some one-on-one receiver drills on a basketball court, playing the role of wide receiver and defensive back. It looked like he was just having some fun out there, but it didn’t take long for the concern bells to chime.
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns QB Baker Mayfield said he’s not concerned “at all” about his contract situation with his fifth-year option in 2022. “I think everything will play itself out,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m not worried about it at all. If we win, we’re heading in the right direction.”

