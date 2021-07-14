Ravens News 7/14: Building Blocks and more

Three players to build around for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2021 season - Ben Linsey. Jackson is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. He has received his fair share of criticism for his postseason performances. But the truth is, Baltimore’s offense — which has been built entirely around Jackson’s unique skill set as a runner — ranks behind only the Chiefs in expected points added per play since 2019. That’s worth building around. Stanley is the other major cornerstone on offense, ranking in the 88th percentile of all tackles in pass-blocking grade since 2016.