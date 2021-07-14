Atlanta Braves 2021 Draft Pick Signing Tracker

The chaos of the draft is finally finished, and we once again bring you the yearly Atlanta Braves signing tracker. It’s been the weirdest draft we have covered for you, and it will be very interesting to see how the signing bonuses stack up this year. The big spend is of course going to be first round pick Ryan Cusick, a gargantuan fireballer from Wake Forest that will certainly inject some talent and power into the lower levels of the system.