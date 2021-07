HOOVER, ALA. -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows what his football team has to do to win more football games in 2021. Have his defense stop someone. Anyone. "We've got a lot of challenges. First off, defensively improving from last year. I do think signing a lot of kids in the off-season that were mid-years and really having our first spring. I think, if you look around the country, first-year staffs really struggled, especially on defense. So we'll look to improve there," he said.