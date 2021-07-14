The Daily Bee: Tigges and Knauff Score for BVB in Friendly Win Against FC Gießen

Good morning, Fear the Wall. What a weekend that was!. Only three years after failing to even qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Italy has completed one of the fastest reversals of fortune of any national team in recent memory. Not only did they win EURO 2020, but they were indisputably the single strongest team in the tournament, beating Belgium, Spain, and England, three teams that were considered potential favorites to win. They were led as always by strong defensive contributions from veteran defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, along with a younger cast of characters like Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli, and of course Gianluigi Donnarumma, who looks ready to set the standard for goalkeeping for a decade or more.