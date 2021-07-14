The Daily Bee: Tigges and Knauff Score for BVB in Friendly Win Against FC Gießen
The first in a series of friendlies between Borussia Dortmund and various other European clubs took place yesterday. BVB’s opponent was FC Gießen of the Regionalliga Südwest. Naturally, because it was a friendly, and because of the disparity in quality between the two squads, it wasn’t an entirely competitive match. It was clear players on both sides weren’t pressing very hard. Because of this, I don’t think it’s worth looking into the game too deeply, although I will note that Steffen Tigges and Ansgar Knauff, two young players who could provide some crucial depth this season for Dortmund, both struck the back of the net.www.fearthewall.com
