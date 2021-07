DBTB - It’s the FINAL COUNTDOWN! (cue Europe!). Only 10 days to the Draft!. Greetings, my fellow DBTB’ers. I’ve been on prospect sabbatical for much of the year, so I’ve been cramming here like it's my Home Ec final over the past month or two trying to get up to speed with as many of the young kids as I could to give you my (very amateurish) final Mock Draft of 2021…to be followed shortly thereafter with my final Big Board. I hope you enjoy.