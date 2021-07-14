Cancel
Rockingham County, NH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Coastal Rockingham County
