What to Watch on Wednesday: Loki time-warps to the end of its first season

By EW Staff
EW.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five episodes of time travel, alternate universes, and one delightful guest appearance by Richard E. Grant, Loki is coming to an end. Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series will wrap up with a final episode on Wednesday, and hopefully, the finale will answer a few of our many questions: Like, who's really pulling the behind-the-scenes strings at the TVA? Will Owen Wilson's Mobius ever get to ride that jet ski? And most importantly, will we get to see more of our new best friend, Alligator Loki? (Fingers crossed.) —Devan Coggan.

