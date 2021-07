When Troy Weaver signed Jahlil Okafor, Detroit Pistons fans were too dazzled by the contract handed to Jerami Grant ten days earlier to process the news. Then the Pistons signed Mason Plumlee and Josh Jackson, and Okafor was memory-holed further. But the Jahlil signing could have turned into a shrewd one. The former third overall pick was coming off of a fistful of nice performances with the New Orleans Pelicans where he showed he could put an old-school big-man game to new use by relying on superior footwork.