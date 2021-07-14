‘The Taking of Jake Livingston’ review: Ryan Douglass evokes ‘Get Out’ in his horror debut

Sometimes the best horror films can come from a place of comedic joy, even if a tad dark and surprising at points. Recently I had the opportunity to watch Werewolves Within, a horror-comedy with a star-studded cast that arrived with just a perfect amount of dark humor for a fan of the macabre like me. The film follows a park ranger, Finn Wheeler, played by Sam Richardson (Veep, The Tomorrow War), who gets reassigned to the town of Beaverfield only to find there's more to the job than he's bargained for. Starring alongside him, Milana Vayntrub, who plays Cecily Moore, becomes a fantastic counterpoint to Richardson's initially timid character. Werewolves Within involves a sort of whodunnit plot, where classic detective qualities intersect with pure horror cinema moments. When the very small group of townspeople experience a clash of personalities amidst a missing dog and a dead body, it's up to Finn, the outsider, to attempt to regain some sense of order or answers.