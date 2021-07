William Means Real Estate, one of Charleston’s oldest real estate firms, announced that it has achieved more than $250 million in real estate sales during the first half of 2021. Of that significant achievement, $162 million in sales was made during the second quarter alone, resulting in a 54 percent increase in sales volume over last year. They also reported an average sales price of $1.114 million, which outpaced any firm with a sales total of more than $176 million by more than $227K.