Disney Just Made A Huge Announcement About This Mandalorian Moment

Okay, stop laughing first, and then let’s get down to it since this is pretty funny and could prove, maybe, that Thor IS one of the MCU’s closest beings to a Jedi and that Banner is just jealous. The Force lightning is a great argument save for the fact that it would either make Thor on the same level as Yoda, which he might think he is, or it would make him a Sith lord since like it or not, the Sith are about the only ones that are often trained in Force lightning, though there have been Jedi that could harness and redirect it. If Thor could move more than Mjolnir by holding his hand out that might be impressive, but to be fair he can call Stormbreaker as well, so there’s that. But coming from a family of space wizards is kind of a valid claim since even though the Asgardian deities don’t call themselves wizards, they are capable of doing rather incredible things. In the comics, their power was even greater since Odin could lay the smackdown on Thor and he was one of the most powerful forces in the galaxy.