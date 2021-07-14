Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley, a Look Back: Council sides with residents on railroad zoning

By Steven Finacom
East Bay Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA century ago on July 15, 1921, south central Berkeley residents had a major victory when the City Council voted to zone areas near the Santa Fe Railroad right-of-way for residential uses instead of industrial ones. If you’re familiar with Berkeley geography, you know of the old Santa Fe right-of-way that crosses the city northwest to southeast. It’s a narrow strip that’s today generally either still lying fallow or being used for parkland or community gardens.

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
State
Texas State
Berkeley, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Air Transportation#Traffic Accident#The City Council#Santa Fe#Jacuzzi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TennisPosted by
CNN

The best photos from the Tokyo Olympics

It's a year later than expected, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. Competition began earlier this week in Tokyo, and the opening ceremony took place Friday in the city's National Stadium. Thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries took part in the opening ceremony, but the stadium's...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy