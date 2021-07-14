Berkeley, a Look Back: Council sides with residents on railroad zoning
A century ago on July 15, 1921, south central Berkeley residents had a major victory when the City Council voted to zone areas near the Santa Fe Railroad right-of-way for residential uses instead of industrial ones. If you’re familiar with Berkeley geography, you know of the old Santa Fe right-of-way that crosses the city northwest to southeast. It’s a narrow strip that’s today generally either still lying fallow or being used for parkland or community gardens.www.eastbaytimes.com
