On list a coaches needing pivotal year twos Mike Norvell’s might be the most imporant. It’s possible we could see Florida State use two quarterbacks in games and more likely that throughout the ups and downs of the year the Seminoles will need two capable quarterbacks, but how Norvell handles that battle will determine how the offense performs. Norvell’s Memphis teams were scoring in the 40s and 50s with regularity but his first year with FSU saw a scoring average of 17.3 points per game across the team’s six losses and 25.8 points per game on the season. It doesn’t matter the quarterback, Norvell has to find ways to get Florida State more points in Year Two. The schedule is among the toughest in the country so the final record may not be reflective of the team, so it’s important that the Seminoles give fans something to be excited about and fans love touchdowns.