Lung Cancer Drug Resistance Controlled by microRNA Expression
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. One of the primary reasons for this is the drug resistance that the cells develop during treatment. A team at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) wanted to understand the molecular mechanisms behind this relapse and how to prevent it. The researchers discovered that a small percentage of drug-resistant cancer cells were already present before treatment. In addition, their findings suggest that microRNA miR-335 expression determines the “state” of the cancer cells.www.genengnews.com
Comments / 0