Prime Time for Prime Medicine: Gene Editing Startup Raises $315M

Genetic Engineering News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Medicine, which applies a “search and replace” approach to gene editing, emerged today from stealth mode by announcing it has completed $315 million in financing. The financing consists of a $115 million Series A round and a $200 million series B round. Prime said proceeds from the financing will be used to continue building the company, rapidly advance its gene editing therapy candidates towards clinical indications, and expand the capabilities of its platform.

