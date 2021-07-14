Splicing Dysfunction Identified in Usher Syndrome

Neck-tongue syndrome (NTS) is defined by the International Classification of Headache Disorders (third edition) as two paroxysmal, short lived episodes of unilateral neck or occipital pain with concurrent ipsilateral tongue dysaesthesia, precipitated by ipsilateral neck rotation and no underlying cause1,2. This syndrome is rare and underrecognized1,3, with a mean age of onset at 16 years1. Pathogenesis is attributed to the damage of the lingual afferent fibers traveling in the hypoglossal nerve to the C2 spinal root secondary to intermittent atlantoaxial subluxation1. Even though NTS could occur without any predisposing conditions, seronegative arthropathies and degenerative cervical joint disease could cause it4. Differential diagnoses include cervicogenic headaches and vertebrobasilar insufficiency4. While there are no consensus guidelines for treatment, activity modification (e.g., cervical collar and avoiding triggers)1 and medications (NSAIDs, amitriptyline, and tizanidine)4 have been beneficial in some cases.
