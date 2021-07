Since there's been TV, there's been bad TV. Of course, things are light years from where they were at television's inception. There used to be like three channels. "The boob tube" as boomers once knew it, has evolved into the greatest entertainment invention in history. Looking back at TV history, it's mind-boggling how far we've come. We've traced TV history through the good times. Now, it's time to focus on the bad times.