IAPCO Launches the Ministers' Forum

ftnnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIAPCO launches the Ministers' Forum where five ministers of Tourism and Development will discuss their vision of business and professional events and tourism in their respective regions. The discussions reflect on measures taken for the safe return to in-person events, and look at the future of the sector. IAPCO President...

Russian Convention Bureau Appoints Sagid Zaremukov

The Russian Convention Bureau, founded in November 2017 with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation for effective development of the event industry of the country, announced the appointment of Sagid Zaremukov as its new CEO. The election of the new director of the Association took place within...
Spain’s consumer affairs minister launched a campaign asking Spanish residents to cut back on their meat consumption.

I’ve written before about the terror I have wrought on the people of Spain. As a high-energy college student, I stampeded through cobblestone alleys, performed Evel Knievel–style stunts in public plazas, and approached the nightlife scene with the kind of gyration typically reserved for an electrocuted banshee. But my real reign of destruction took place in the Museo del Jamón, a popular eatery, bar, and charcuterie shop serving itty-bitty beers, tapas, and gleaming piles of Jamón Ibérico. When I first laid eyes on the place, I sprinted a lap around a nearby fountain, screaming “HAM MUSEUM” at the top of my lungs. But while ham is a Spanish staple, Spain’s consumer affairs minister is all but begging Spanish residents to cut back on their meat consumption.
50,000 Jamaican Tourism Workers Back on the Job in Last Six Months

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s tourism industry has brought back more than 50,000 workers in the last six months, showing its capacity for resilience and its ability to bounce back from crises. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the announcement yesterday (July 22) at the 7th staging of the ‘Christmas...
Malaysia joins 113 countries in implementing Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Malaysia joins 113 countries that have implemented the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the Malaysian government has signed the intergovernmental agreement with the US government on July 21. The ministry said the agreement was signed...
Restart Urban Tourism with A Focus on Sustainability & Innovation

Urban tourism has been among the hardest-hit parts of the tourism sector and may be the last to recover. For this reason, the mayors of some of the world’s leading destinations have met in Porto to rethink urban tourism in the post-pandemic age. Organized by UNWTO, the Government of Portugal,...
Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Malaysia, Indonesia agree to discuss MoU on domestic workers

PUTRAJAYA (July 24): Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to hold an official-level Technical Working Group Meeting to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic workers (PDI) in Malaysia. The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) said the agreement was reached at the end of...
New WTTC report provides framework for achieving Destination Stewardship, says WTTC

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) launched a major new report which reveals how destinations can grow responsibly, using the Destination Stewardship model. The report was launched in partnership with the Travel Foundation and the European Tourism Futures Institute (ETFI) at NHL Stenden University, in the Netherlands. ‘Towards Destination...
How COVID Impacted France Travel and Tourism in 2020

In France, the state of the Travel and Tourism industry contributed 49.1 percent less to the country’s GDP between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19. France lost 1 in 11 jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2019, 334 million jobs in the country contributed to France’s travel and tourism industry.
Tokyo International Forum

The Tokyo International Forum is a multi-purpose exhibition centre comprised of eight main halls of various sizes, exhibition spaces and other facilities. The structure features swooping curves of steel and glass, with an exterior design resembling an elongated boat. Venue capacities. Olympic Weightlifting: 5,000.
Viking Begins Mediterranean Cruises From Malta

Viking’s ocean cruises are back up and running in the Mediterranean. Last week, passengers boarded Viking Sea and Viking Venus in Valletta, Malta, where the ships will be homeporting for the summer. New cruises from Malta include the 11-night Malta & the Adriatic Jewels, the 11-night Malta & Greek Isles...
Cruise Tourism Resumes in St Kitts

BASSETERR, St. Kitts – The twin-island federation’s cruise tourism resumed on Thursday with the arrival of a ship in the ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line, the Seabourn Odyssey, which will make a port call every week until October. “Today is indeed a wonderful day for people of St. Kitts and Nevis...

