IAPCO Launches the Ministers' Forum

I’ve written before about the terror I have wrought on the people of Spain. As a high-energy college student, I stampeded through cobblestone alleys, performed Evel Knievel–style stunts in public plazas, and approached the nightlife scene with the kind of gyration typically reserved for an electrocuted banshee. But my real reign of destruction took place in the Museo del Jamón, a popular eatery, bar, and charcuterie shop serving itty-bitty beers, tapas, and gleaming piles of Jamón Ibérico. When I first laid eyes on the place, I sprinted a lap around a nearby fountain, screaming “HAM MUSEUM” at the top of my lungs. But while ham is a Spanish staple, Spain’s consumer affairs minister is all but begging Spanish residents to cut back on their meat consumption.
