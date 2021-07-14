The Gossip Girl Cast Reveals The Most Exciting Part Of Being On The Show - Exclusive

Now that the first episode of the "Gossip Girl" reboot has officially aired on HBO Max, fans are getting a taste of an all-new Upper East Side. And while the skeleton of the series is in line with the original, the privileged characters are a tad more aware of their status in high society. As a result, the reboot is offering a much more self-aware vibe — and the cast is totally here for this new iteration of Manhattan's elite youth. In addition to a more diverse cast, new iteration of "Gossip Girl" itself explores a range of sexual identities without boxing in its characters.