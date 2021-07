OnePlus has found itself in a pickle of its own making. The company’s flagship handsets, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have both been delisted following an in depth analysis from Anandtech that showed the company was using app identifiers to throttle the performance of the Snapdragon 888 on certain commonly used apps. This resulted in Geekbench delisting the devices from its benchmark scores as the device was able to run benchmarks without performance limitation -- this is something Geekbench still considers manipulation.