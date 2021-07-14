What Marvel's Phase Four Movies Are Supposed To Be About, According To Kevin Feige

Karen Gillan’s next action movie is here! She stars in Gunpowder Milkshake as Sam, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate she works for, and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother (played by Lena Headey) and her lethal associates, The Librarians (played by Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.