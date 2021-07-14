Real-time data analytics and the value of continuous actionable intelligence
Kathy Schneider, CMO of KX, discusses the value of continuous actionable intelligence when it comes to real-time data analytics. A recent policy paper by the British Government on its digital transformation plan for the National Health Service centres on the critical role that data has played combating the pandemic, and how that experience will be at the heart of its strategy for modern public health services.www.information-age.com
