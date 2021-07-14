Real-time data analytics and the value of continuous actionable intelligence

This post was written by David Sullivan, a data scientist at Valkyrie. Among numerous industries and business types, modern analytics are growing increasingly personalized and dependent on the most recent, up-to-date data. It has become evident that, in order to empower businesses to keep up with their competition and customer demands simultaneously, single purpose dashboards, fed by pre-computed analytics stored in a document database, are no longer sufficient. In lieu, the solution that will increasingly be used to support modern analytics will be a combination of streaming ingestion tools and centralized data lakes with separate storage and compute layers.