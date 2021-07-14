Letter | Thank you to CHP officer who found her phone

In my Monday morning rush, I realized that I had left my phone on the roof of my car when I heard a noise and saw something bouncing along the highway shoulder. I pulled over onto the narrow shoulder, turned on my hazards and anxiously got out to look for my phone, well aware that this was not the safest situation. As I was frantically searching, a CHP car pulled up and I explained myself. The officer offered to look for my phone for me. Embarrassed, I declined, saying, “That’s not your job,” to which he replied, “It’s my job to keep you safe and this isn’t safe for you.” And with that, he took down my information and sent me off to work. Fifteen minutes later, he left my phone for me at my office. With a few calls to the CHP, I was able to identify him.