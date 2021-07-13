Cancel
Inflation rises for third straight month jumping higher than expected in June

Cover picture for the articleNew inflation numbers show consumer prices shot up for the third straight month in June at a higher rate than the expected 4.8 percent. It is the largest yearly increase since September 2008. July 13, 2021.

