Inflation rises for third straight month jumping higher than expected in June

* China June retail sales grows faster than expected. SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday with liquor makers and banks leading gains, as investors cheered stronger retail sales in June while expecting an easier policy stance from the central bank to support an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.23% at 3,536.71 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, with the banking sector sub-index rising 2.12% and the consumer staples sector up 1.47%. ** Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory surged 4.9% while shares of Tsingtao Brewery gained 4.7% in Shanghai.