Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

North Carolina dad charged in beating death of 6-year-old son

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gnMl_0awST4Qb00

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina father is behind bars in connection with the beating death of his young son.

According to WFMY and the High Point Enterprise, Devon J. Nelson, 30, of High Point, is facing first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges after his 6-year-old son was pronounced dead at an area hospital over the weekend. High Point police also charged Nelson’s girlfriend, Tamara D. Corbett, 24, with felony child abuse and accessory after the fact, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said they learned of the incident Sunday after Nelson brought the boy, who was already dead, to High Point Medical Center. Detectives from the department’s special victims and violent crimes units deemed the death suspicious and “quickly determined it should be treated as a homicide,” the news release said.

After searching the boy’s home and the vehicle used to take him to the hospital, investigators interviewed Nelson and Corbett and arrested them on the child abuse charges, according to the release. The Department of Social Services also removed two children, ages 3 and 4, from the home, authorities said.

The next day, detectives attended the boy’s autopsy and “learned in-depth details regarding a significant history and a pattern of physical abuse,” the release said, adding that the child died from “blunt-force trauma” throughout the body. Following the autopsy, authorities levied the murder charge against Nelson and the accessory charge against Corbett, police said.

Both suspects remain jailed on a $2 million bond, police said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder#Wfmy#The High Point Enterprise#High Point Medical Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

86-year-old man killed in crash on Hart Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 86-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hart Expressway and University Boulevard. According to police, the 86-year-old was taking the exit on University Boulevard when his car, a...
Maine StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Cocaine disguised as cake seized from car in Maine

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Drug enforcement officers found cocaine disguised as a cake during a vehicle search, officials said on Wednesday. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said police received a tip about a car traveling with drugs on Interstate 295 and officers pulled over the vehicle. A drug-sniffing dog found...
Houston, TXPosted by
Action News Jax

Houston couple robbed while unloading vehicle after trip

HOUSTON — A Houston couple unloading their vehicle after returning from a trip was robbed at gunpoint, authorities said. The armed intruder accosted the couple on June 26, and the incident was caught on camera, KTRK reported. According to the Houston Police Department, the alleged gunman was jogging past the...
Corcoran, CAPosted by
Action News Jax

‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Acala dead at 77

CORCORAN, Calif. — Rodney James Acala, the infamous “Dating Game Killer” sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old in 1979, died of natural causes Saturday in a California prison, officials said. He was 77. Alcala died at 1:43 a.m. PDT in a hospital near Corcoran State...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Action News Jax

‘Barney’ the bull eludes capture days after escape from Long Island farm

MASTIC, N.Y. — A sacrificial bull that escaped before a religious rite could be performed on him has roamed a portion of Long Island eluding capture since Tuesday. The 1,500-pound bull, which was nicknamed Barney because he escaped from a farm on Barnes Road, broke through a fence around 8 a.m. before he was supposed to be sacrificed in a religious ceremony, Greater Moriches reported.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead and another suffered life threatening-injuries in a shooting Friday night on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). [ Local health experts calling our latest COVID-19 numbers “frightening” ]. Police say just after 10 p.m., they responded to Ella Street in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy