Chicago, IL

2 killed, 11 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
audacy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago. One of the fatal attacks happened in Englewood on the South Side at about 5:15 p.m. A 25-year-old man was in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the body and throat, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His identity has not been released.

