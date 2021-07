LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with a theft complaint. Authorities state that at approximately 1:30 pm on July 2, 2021, the pictured male entered the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet Store holding an Under Armour bag. The male proceeded to conceal three packages of underwear into the UA bag and left the store on foot, without paying for the merchandise. The male was described as being in his 30’s, wearing a face mask, dreadlocked hair in a ponytail, tattoos on his forearms, dark t-shirt, gray pants and white shoes. He was reported to be carrying an Under Armour bag and a brown book bag.