Global frameworks the way forward for AI and data privacy — Google CEO

By Aaron Hurst
information-age.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, we round-up the highlights of a recent interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, conducted by BBC reporter Amol Rajan. A recent BBC interview, conducted by Amol Rajan and broadcasted on the 12th July, provided in-depth views of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on the influence of tech on society, as well as the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing and data privacy.

