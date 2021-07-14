Global frameworks the way forward for AI and data privacy — Google CEO
In this article, we round-up the highlights of a recent interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, conducted by BBC reporter Amol Rajan. A recent BBC interview, conducted by Amol Rajan and broadcasted on the 12th July, provided in-depth views of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on the influence of tech on society, as well as the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing and data privacy.www.information-age.com
Comments / 0