CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine women with western Massachusetts connections will compete for the title of Miss Massachusetts 2021 on July 16th and 17th at the Hanover Theater in Worcester. There is a field of 23 women in total competing for the title and $28,000 in educational scholarships. The next Miss Massachusetts will compete at the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America Pageant to be held at Mohegan Sun Casino in December.