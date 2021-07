Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle have been friends for several years. Jessica, who works as a stylist, got to work with Markle on "Suits," – she helped pick out the wedding dress that Meghan's character, Rachel Zane, wore on Meghan's last episode of the show, according to Us Weekly. Over the years, the women have built a strong friendship, doing all the things that best girl friends do, from going on vacation together, to collaborating on outfits, and even supporting each other's significant others; back in 2017, Mulroney attended the Invictus Games — that Prince Harry founded — with Meghan, according to Vanity Fair.