Oasis announces feature length documentary

Any chance to write about any of the original cast members for one of the great films of all time, Predator, I’m going to take it. In this case it’s the legendary Bill Duke who is stars in a new Cannes short entitled The Vandal. A live-action/stop-motion short not unlike the type of stuff we used to see from Adult Swim’s A Shivering Truth, this one comes from Eddie Alcazar and now features Steve Soderbergh jumping on board to help produce a feature-length.