Oasis announces feature length documentary
Oasis have unveiled their eagerly anticipated Knebworth cinematic documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996 which is set to hit theaters on September 23rd via Sony Music Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing. After almost two years without significant live events anywhere in the world, the cinematic release of Oasis Knebworth 1996 will serve as a timely reminder to fans new and old of the euphoria and togetherness that only a great concert can bring.themusicuniverse.com
