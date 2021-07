Hi Peter, welcome to MarTech Series. Please tell us about your current role and the team you handle at Unica. How did you arrive at HCL?. I am VP of and Head of Marketing for HCL Software. We are a $1 billion enterprise software division of HCL Technologies, a global technology company. We develop, support, market and sell a portfolio of products in four main categories: Customer Experience (CX), Digital Solutions (DS), Secure DevOps, and Automation & Security. Unica falls into the customer experience category. Not only do we develop and sell these products, we also use these same products for our own marketing automation operations.