Missoula ecological knowledge series connects people of color to the land
The intergenerational knowledge of edible plants held by Iko’tsimiskimaki “Ekoo” Beck can be traced back at least six generations. She’s spent her whole life harvesting with her family. Now she’s sharing that information with a wider audience through the monthly Traditional Ecological Knowledge Series, a forum held on the first Wednesday of each month through October for people of color in the community.missoulian.com
