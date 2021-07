The three winning projects and category winners demonstrated the ease with which customer support can be enhanced with advanced natural language- (NL) based analytics. Expert.ai announced today the winners of the “Sentiment & Opinion Mining Natural Language API” Hackathon. From May 6 to June 22, hundreds of developers across the globe unleashed their creativity to develop or enhance existing apps by using the expert.ai NL API to identify emotions and traits within documents, chat messages and emails as well as ascertain the overall sentiment of the text.