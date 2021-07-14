New York Giants Training Camp Preview - WR David Sills V

It was a rough--and disappointing--2020 summer for receiver David Sills V.

First, it was learned that he tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of training camp, a result that necessitated him being isolated and away from football for a few days longer than he probably would have liked.

After returning and having a somewhat impressive training camp where it looked like he might have a legitimate chance at making the 53-man roster, he suffered a broken foot. He landed on season-ending injured reserve during the final roster cutdown process last year.

With the Giants having upgraded their receiving corps this off-season, is Sills about to get swept up in the numbers, or can he emerge from a crowd at the bottom of the depth chart to snag a spot?

What He Brings

The 25-year-old Sills began his college career as a quarterback who initially intended to play at the University of Southern California but changed his mind and enrolled at West Virginia. Within his freshman year, Sills moved from quarterback to wide receiver. He spent the 2016 season at El Camino College but would transfer to West Virginia to finish his college career.

He appeared in 24 games for the Mountaineers, catching 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2017, his 18 touchdowns led the Big 12 and college football. In 2018, he was given three punt return opportunities in his final season but didn't do much with them.

Sills went undrafted but signed with the Bills in April 2019. After being part of the final roster cuts, he went unclaimed before being signed to the Giants practice squad. In December 2019, he was elevated to the active roster but didn't see any snaps that season.

Here is what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Sills when he was coming out of West Virginia:

Tall, thin target with below-average play strength and separation ability, but very impressive ball skills to compete when it's in the air. Sills won't see as many free releases and easy long balls on the next level. He needs to get stronger and more efficient with his press release technique and dig into the craft of route-running to make himself a more viable first- and second-level target. He should continue to improve, but the transition to the pros could be challenging early on.

Sills often flashed in training camp last year before his broken foot, snagging balls out of the air at their high point and winning a few contested catches along the way. He's versatile enough to play in the slot and out wide, and if he has improved his strength to better fight off jams and if he can contribute on special teams, he'll help his case for a roster spot.

His Contract

Sills is signed to a one-year reserve/futures contract worth $660,000, with no signing bonus.

Roster Projection/Expectations

The numbers certainly don't favor Sills' chance at cracking onto the 53-man roster, but his height and ball skills aren't something that a team would necessarily want to toss away. Sills more than likely will have a place on the practice squad if another team doesn't come swooping in to scoop him should the Giants cut him.

