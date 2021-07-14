Poison’s Rikki Rockett Has COVID Despite Being ‘Fully Vaccinated’

While the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. have been proven to be highly effective, experts have noted from the get-go that there would be some breakthrough cases, in which fully vaccinated people get the virus. Recently, former E! star Catt Sadler revealed that she contracted COVID despite being vaccinated. Sadler also got candid about the uncomfortable symptoms she's been experiencing with her breakthrough COVID case. Read on to see what the TV personality is dealing with.