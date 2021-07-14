Cancel
Public Health

Poison’s Rikki Rockett Has COVID Despite Being ‘Fully Vaccinated’

By Corey Irwin
US 103.1
US 103.1
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having previously been vaccinated against the virus. The rocker took to social media to share his experience with fans. "I have COVID,” Rockett matter-of-factly admitted in a video posted to YouTube. The drummer went on to explain how his son first came down with symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. A few days later, Rocket began feeling unwell and also tested positive.

us103.com

Comments / 0

US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

