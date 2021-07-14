Poison’s Rikki Rockett Has COVID Despite Being ‘Fully Vaccinated’
Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having previously been vaccinated against the virus. The rocker took to social media to share his experience with fans. "I have COVID,” Rockett matter-of-factly admitted in a video posted to YouTube. The drummer went on to explain how his son first came down with symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. A few days later, Rocket began feeling unwell and also tested positive.us103.com
