Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Gas leak caused Pakistan bus accident that killed 13, say officials

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1sdJ_0awSRz8z00
Pakistan Bus Accident (AP)

A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine on Wednesday in north-west Pakistan after a gas leak in the vehicle caused an explosion, killing at least 13 people including nine Chinese, Pakistani officials said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their workplace when the explosion happened and the vehicle careened off the road.

The bus “plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast … Further investigations are under way,” the statement said.

Pakistani officials were still investigating but the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement the bus was attacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byidn_0awSRz8z00
Pakistan Bus Accident (AP)

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement that nine Chinese and three Pakistanis died in the apparent accident.

However, local authorities said the death toll rose to 13 after a critically injured Chinese worker died of his injuries at a hospital.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend sincere condolences to the families of Chinese and Pakistani workers who lost their lives in the incident,” the statement said. “We also pray for quick recovery of the injured.”

At least 36 people were also injured in the incident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Arif Javed, a deputy district commissioner.

Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan.

Mr Javed said the Pakistani and Chinese construction workers were on their way to the project site when the accident happened.

We have demanded the Pakistani side get to the bottom of the incident, arrest and strictly punish the assailants as soon as possible, and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan

The Chinese Embassy in a statement called the incident an “attack”.

“Recently, our workers at a business on a certain project in Pakistan were attacked and have suffered deaths and injuries,” the statement said. “We have notified Chinese citizens in Pakistan to avoid venturing outside unless required by work or business and pay especial care to their safety.”

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked by and condemns the bomb attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.”

“We mourn over the Chinese and Pakistani personnel killed in the attack and express sympathies to bereaved families and the wounded,” Mr Zhao said at a daily news briefing.

“We have demanded the Pakistani side get to the bottom of the incident, arrest and strictly punish the assailants as soon as possible, and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan,” he said.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards and drive on damaged roads, particularly in the mountainous terrain in the north.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Pakistan#Gas Leak#Government Of Pakistan#Accident#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#The Chinese Embassy#Pakistanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
AccidentsPosted by
newschain

‘Traces of explosives’ found at Pakistan bus crash site

An initial investigation into a fatal bus crash in Pakistan has found “traces of explosives” at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack. A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday after what authorities said was a gas leak in the vehicle that caused an explosion.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
AccidentsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pakistan says deadly bus crash may have been terror attack

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Thursday said an initial investigation into a deadly bus crash the previous day in the country's northwest found "traces of explosives" at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack. A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine Wednesday in...
WorldUS News and World Report

Pakistan Bus Blast Kills 13 Including Chinese; Beijing Blames Bomb

PESHAWAR, Pakistan/BEIJING (Reuters) -A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing said was a bomb attack but Islamabad called a vehicle failure. Two Pakistani soldiers were also among the dead after the explosion sent the bus over a...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan says traces of explosives detected in bus blast probe

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Thursday traces of explosives had been detected during an initial investigation into a bus blast that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, and said a terrorist attack could not be ruled out as the cause of the incident. Wednesday's blast in...
Trafficntvhoustonnews.com

At least 30 killed as passenger bus and trick collide in Pakistan

Thirty people were killed and 74 injured when a passenger bus and truck collided in Punjab province early on Monday (July 19) morning, rescue and hospital officials said. Rescue officials said the accident occurred when a bus was in collision with a container truck at about 5.40 am (0040 GMT) in Dera Ghazi Khan district 466 km (289 miles) south east of Lahore.
Chinamarketresearchtelecast.com

China to investigate bus explosion in Pakistan that killed 9 fellow citizens

China once again strongly condemned the explosion of a bus on Wednesday in northwestern Pakistan, which left 12 dead, including nine Chinese, and called the incident an “attack.”. The vehicle was carrying about 40 Chinese engineers, surveyors and mechanical maintenance personnel working on the construction of the Dasu hydroelectric dam...
Accidentskdal610.com

Thirty killed as bus and truck collide in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Thirty people were killed and 74 injured when a passenger bus and truck collided in Punjab province early on Monday morning, rescue and hospital officials said. Rescue officials said the accident occurred when a bus was in collision with a container truck at about 5.40 am...
World101.9 KELO-FM

Pakistan seeks U.N. probe of India’s use of Pegasus spyware

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani leader’s phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organisations...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy