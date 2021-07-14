Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Tom Odell talks mental health and loneliness – and why everyone has a responsibility to do something about it

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtv3o_0awSRyGG00
Tom Odell

While recording his new album, Tom Odell had a realisation.

“I feel very passionate about talking about mental health,” he explains during an early morning Zoom session. “And I feel very passionately that it is a problem every person is responsible for.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to try and help fix, because it’s so often passed off as the individual’s problem. I don’t think it’s the individual’s problem. It’s the collective’s problem.”

Speaking from his home just off Victoria Park in east London, the singer-songwriter is recalling how his worldview has evolved since 2018, when he was rushed to hospital while on tour with a panic attack so serious, he believed it to be a stroke.

“I look at the world around us,” he adds. “Never before has life been so convenient, and so connected with the internet, and yet felt so lonely and at times so trivial.”

Odell, who turned 30 in November, has in the last four years dealt with a painful break-up, taken up transcendental meditation, recorded a new album and got engaged.

The album, titled Monsters, is a far cry from the ballads and keening love songs of his early years. Instead, his fourth album is a dense, often unsettling listen, that directly addresses the anxiety that has haunted him, through electro sounds and – here’s the curveball – hip hop-influenced beats.

“I hope you are aware I haven’t made a hip hop album,” he jests.

Odell says looking outside his established sound was not a eureka moment. “For many years, I was quite stubbornly and stoically just a huge champion of Seventies singer-songwriters,” he admits. “That’s what I grew up on. That’s what I was obsessed with since I was 15. I would turn my nose up at songs that I felt weren’t following those rules, and I feel like a big part of this album has been embracing the now.”

Odell is keen to ensure, however, his words are taken with a pinch of salt.

“I hope people see that I’m never preaching,” he explains. “That would be my biggest fear, if I’m being honest. I feel invigorated talking about this stuff. I feel liberated to be able to do that.”

Confronting his anxiety – what he describes as a “monumental struggle” – has also helped him explore other avenues in his songwriting.

Odell felt liberated enough to write a song about school shootings in the US. “It was so important to me through this album that I feel there is a responsibility as an artist, a duty as an artist to observe and to report, to observe what we see without casting judgment. And that gives us artistic licence to write about anything.”

Now settled back in London, life is looking good for Odell. Monsters is garnering some of the best reviews of his career and late last year, he became engaged.

“I love my girlfriend to the moon and back,” he tells me. “I’m very lucky.”

Monsters by Tom Odell is out now

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Odell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Loneliness#Eureka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
Agriculturektbb.com

Climate change also has a mental health toll

(LOS ANGELES) — For Meg Keene, climate change is something that not only needs to be addressed but is also very difficult to cope with personally. "As someone with anxiety, I kind of try not to think too much about the future with regards to climate change, because it's so terrifying," Keene, 41, said.
Mental HealthThe Sanford Herald

Talking helps: From Prince Harry to Lady Gaga, these stars were open about their mental health struggles

The ‘Boys’ singer revealed that she suffers from depression and at one stage she almost left her career in music. She told ‘People’ magazine: “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,'!” “I was like, I'm done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'” “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Caregivers Are Struggling with Their Mental Health

COVID causes more deaths in old adults, but more psychological disorders in young adults. Caregiving is stressful for mental health; the middle generation suffers most. Grandparents can help provide the crucial antidote to caregiver's depression and anxiety. In a recent survey conducted during the pandemic, 10,444 adults were asked whether...
Mental HealthFinger Lakes Times

LETTER: Loneliness is among least-talked about problems

It is my opinion that the least talked-about major social problem that we have in our country is "LONELINESS." I believe that it was Henry David Thoreau who said that most people "lead lives of quiet desperation." You can be surrounded by a lot of people who know you, including family members, yet still feel very lonely and like you are all alone in this world. You can feel as if no one really loves you or cares FOR you. Caring FOR someone differs from simply caring "about" someone.
Mental HealthTexarkana Gazette

Is loneliness the biggest thing we never talk about? Enter 'Seek You'

In Maggie Nelson's "Bluets," her 2009 collection of poems on grief and loss, loneliness is "solitude with a problem." Which is a useful way of understanding loneliness. Being alone and feeling lonely are not always the same thing. Except, of course, it's complicated. Emily Dickinson wondered: Was loneliness "the maker of the soul"? Or its "seal"? Does loneliness define you? Or exacerbate what's already broken? Or does it even matter? As Arthur C. Clarke wrote: "We are either alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." Some of us seemed stitched together by our loneliness. Henry Kissinger once said that "the essence" of Richard Nixon was probably loneliness.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Think Outside the Box About Your Mental Health

Mental health is at the root of your overall wellbeing. The state of your mental health affects more than just your mood—anxiety, stress, and depression affect the way you communicate and relate to others as well. Your emotional health can affect your relationships, the way you perceive the actions of others, and even the choices you make about your physical health. There has been a stigma around mental wellness that prevented many people from getting the help they need, although millions of people in the United States struggle with their mental care.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy