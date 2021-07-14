Cancel
Football banning orders extended to cover racism online

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsR5o_0awSRtqd00
Marcus Rashford mural (PA Wire)

The Government is changing football banning orders to cover online racism, Boris Johnson has said.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson condemned the racist abuse directed at some black England players following the team’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

“I utterly condemn and abhor the racist outpourings that we saw on Sunday night,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjeOW_0awSRtqd00
Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

“So what we are doing is taking practical steps to ensure that the football banning regime is changed so that if you are guilty of racist abuse online on football, then you will not be going to the match.

“No ifs, no buts, no exemptions, no excuses.”

Football banning orders are handed out when someone is convicted of a “relevant offence” linked to a match, including crimes such as disorderly behaviour, making threats against people or property, and possession of weapons or alcohol.

The list also covers crimes set out under the Football (Offences) Act 1991, which include racist chanting, pitch invasion and throwing missiles.

The duration of a banning order, which is used to bar individuals from attending matches and in some cases can require them to surrender their passports ahead of overseas fixtures, can range from a minimum of three years up to a maximum of 10 years.

Mr Johnson rejected a call by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to condemn Home Secretary Priti Patel after she dismissed the team’s actions in taking the knee at the start of matches as “gesture politics”.

“The Home Secretary has faced racism and prejudice all her career of a kind he can never imagine. And she has taken practical steps to get black and minority officers in record numbers,” the Prime Minister said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tNiZ_0awSRtqd00
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA Wire)

The Labour leader responded by accusing the Government of trying to “stoke a culture war”, only to realise that they were on the wrong side.

“Why will the Prime Minister refuse time and time again – even now – to condemn those who boo our players for standing up against racism?” Sir Keir asked.

“What is it that this England team symbolises that this Conservative Party is so afraid of?”

Sir Keir added: “Far from giving racism the red card, the Prime Minister gave it the green light.”

Earlier, Conservative former minister Steve Baker warned the party needed to change its attitude towards people who take the knee.

He said the controversy which erupted after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley should serve as a “wake-up call” over how it was seen in the rest of the country.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media after they failed to score in the penalty shoot-out against Italy on Sunday.

That in turn prompted an outpouring of support for the trio, with hundreds of fans gathering to leave messages at a mural of Rashford in Manchester after it was defaced by vandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSiJb_0awSRtqd00
England (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, England player Tyrone Mings accused Ms Patel of having stoked the fires of racism with her previous comments.

Mr Baker drew back from criticising the Home Secretary but warned that Tories needed to consider how their words were received when they addressed such issues.

“It is a wake-up call to the Conservative Party of just how powerful our words are when we navigate these issues,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We have to get alongside those players who are taking the knee and understand they are not saying defund the police, they are not anti-capitalist. What they are doing is saying ‘We suffer racism’.

“What I am saying to my colleagues is that we have to confront the reality of how we are sometimes heard, even by people on our own side.”

newschain

newschain

Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
SciencePosted by
newschain

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

The UK is “not out of the woods yet” and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions next Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
Societypunditarena.com

Gary Neville speaks passionately about racism in football and the UK

Boris Johnson has since responded to Neville’s comments this morning. Gary Neville is being widely praised for his comments this morning on racism in football and in the UK in general. The former England international has said that he is no longer surprised when footballers are racially abused, because it...
SoccerNews Slashdot

UK To Ban Online Racists From Soccer Games

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from soccer matches as authorities continue to respond to the lawlessness connected to England's loss in the final of the European soccer championship. Johnson on Wednesday told lawmakers that it was time to act after three Black members of England's national team were targeted by racist abuse on social media after they failed to score during the penalty shootout that sealed the team's loss to Italy on Sunday night. The government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches, he said.
SocietyBBC

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on racism towards England footballers

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on racism towards England footballers. Sir Keir Starmer has asked the prime minister if he regrets "failing to condemn" people who booed England players when they took the knee against racism. During PMQs, the Labour leader said Boris Johnson could not "have it both ways" and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

UK football police chief: Courts must get tougher with banning orders

Courts must get tougher with issuing football banning orders and not accept “sob stories” from defendants, the national lead for policing the sport has said. As the Prime Minister announced plans to expand the orders to cover racist abuse online, Chief Constable Mark Roberts said fans who are “bare chested, screaming abuse” on match day, don a suit for court and avoid a banning order.
SocietyShropshire Star

Labour urges fresh powers to ban online racists from football matches

Boris Johnson held talks about online abuse with firms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in Number 10 on Tuesday. Courts must be given new powers to ban anyone convicted of online racist abuse from football matches, Labour has urged, amid widespread outrage over attacks on England players. The opposition demanded...
SocietyBBC

Racism in football: 'Hate will never win' says Jaden Sancho

England star Jadon Sancho has said that "hate will never win." It comes after he, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were targeted by racial abuse following England's loss at the Euro 2020 final. Sancho has made a social media post highlighting his views on the recent racist abuse. England manager...
SocietyBBC

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on racism in English football

The SNP’s Westminster leader has criticised the lack of contrition or apology from the prime minister over some of his previous comments. Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson of “dog whistling” over racism, saying it had followed him into 10 Downing Street. Mr Johnson said there was a racism problem in...
Societygoal.com

Racism in football: Iwobi & Troost-Ekong support abused England stars

Two of Nigeria’s Super Eagles have offered their support to those players who have received abuse since the Euro 2020 final. Nigeria internationals Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong have joined the conversation on the racist abuse that certain England internationals have faced since the Three Lions were defeated in Sunday’s European Championship final.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Racists and abusive fans will be banned from EVERY club in the Premier League next season, under tough new rules to protect footballers from online hate - and study finds 80% of abuse now comes from overseas

Fans found to have behaved in an abusive or discriminatory way will be banned from every Premier League ground under new rules agreed by top flight clubs for the coming season. The tough new measure, which applies to online and offline abuse, comes after vile treatment of Marcus Rashford, Jadon...
SocietyComplex

Racism, Like Football, Is Embedded In British Society

Last Sunday, July 11, was meant to be England’s glorious moment. The moment where, after 55 years of footballing hurt, the nation got its hands on a major international trophy, Euro 2020. It played out almost like destiny; manager Gareth Southgate assembling the best 26-man squad in a generation, blending established pitch generals like Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane with thrilling young bucks like Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount. Winger Raheem Sterling, perennially vilified by the British media, excelled as arguably player of the tournament—netting three goals as the team beat Germany, Ukraine and Denmark en route to meeting Italy in the final, their first since the 1966 World Cup.
SocietyWorld Soccer Talk

UK’s PM on back foot over football racism ahead of talks

London (AFP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government Tuesday denied charges of hypocrisy over racism in football as he readied to meet social media executives following a deluge of abuse against England players. In an emotional statement, striker Marcus Rashford said he will “never apologise for who I am”,...
SocietyWorld Soccer Talk

Demonstrators gather at vandalised mural over England football racism

West Didsbury (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Anti-racism demonstrators gathered on Tuesday at a mural of striker Marcus Rashford after it was vandalised amid a deluge of abuse against England players. Throughout the day, hundreds gathered at the mural to the England player in the Withington area of Manchester which had...
UEFAThe Independent

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny calls for leadership over discrimination

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called for “leadership from the highest levels of government” over the scourge of racism in football. Kenny was dismayed by the booing from some England supporters as their team took the knee before their Euro 2020 fixtures, and the fact that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel effectively gave license to them by refusing to condemn their actions.

