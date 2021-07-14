Cancel
Sheffield Wednesday sign defender Jaden Brown

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz2El_0awSRiNs00
Jaden Brown in action for Huddersfield (PA Wire)

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of former Huddersfield defender Jaden Brown.

The 22-year-old joined Huddersfield from Tottenham in January 2019 and immediately headed to Exeter on loan.

He subsequently made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Terriers across the last two seasons, before leaving last month as his contract expired.

The left-back has represented England at various youth levels from the Under-16s to the Under-19s.

