Solvpath’s Self-Serve Technology Meets the Demands of a Post-Pandemic World

By prweb
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolvpath, a pioneer in self-serve customer support technology, announced that they have finalized their integration with the powerful CRM and order management platform Konnektive, its self-serve customer support system successfully resolved over 200,000 consumer support requests with a 71% success rate, delivering support experiences that customers ranked as good as, or even superior to, those conducted by a live customer support representative.

#Self Serve#Customer Satisfaction#Customer Success#Customer Support#Customer Experience#Crm#Konnektive#Martech#Visa
