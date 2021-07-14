Solvpath’s Self-Serve Technology Meets the Demands of a Post-Pandemic World
Solvpath, a pioneer in self-serve customer support technology, announced that they have finalized their integration with the powerful CRM and order management platform Konnektive, its self-serve customer support system successfully resolved over 200,000 consumer support requests with a 71% success rate, delivering support experiences that customers ranked as good as, or even superior to, those conducted by a live customer support representative.martechseries.com
