Bruno Tonioli says missing Strictly Come Dancing 2021 'hurts' and he's 'sorry'

By Lewis Knight
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

The former judge on the BBC One hit will not take part in the upcoming series and has been replaced with former professional dancer on the show Anton Du Beke.

This follows Bruno having to miss the 2020 series due to travel restrictions between the US and UK as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing on Wednesday’s instalment of This Morning alongside his former Strictly co-judge Craig Revel-Horwood to discuss their new show, Bruno addressed his absence from Strictly.

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes said: “It’s to do with Covid because I’ve signed the American contract [for Dancing with the Stars] and at the moment the BBC has to abide by the regulations."

“So, we don’t know if I can fly backwards and forwards, because I used to fly in, doing three days in the UK and three days in America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozzkB_0awSRGre00
Bruno Tonioli apologised for missing Strictly Come Dancing 2021 when appearing on This Morning (Image: ITV)

He added: “If I could I really would do it. I love the show it’s fabulous. It hurts but contractually it’s going to be a nightmare. It can’t happen.

“So the BBC, we together we said we’ll pass this year and see what happens.”

Bruno addressed those behind the show and spoke to the camera and said: “My heart is with you guys, you’re going to do a fantastic show and I’m sorry but I can’t do it this year.”

He teased: “But maybe in the future, we’ll see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWQt0_0awSRGre00
Strictly co-judge Craig Revel-Horwood was with Bruno on This Morning to promote the show (Image: ITV)

In a statement last month, the BBC confirmed Anton would be taking Bruno’s place after stepping in for him for a spell last year.

Anton said: "My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno's brogues for the next series of Strictly.

"It's a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SgnQ_0awSRGre00
Bruno will be replaced by Anton Du Beke but he teased that he himself could return (Image: ITV)

Bruno also commented on Anton’s appointment at the time, noting: "Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton is Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.

“I honestly wouldn't have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle."

*This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am to 12.30pm on ITV with past episodes available on ITV Hub. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

