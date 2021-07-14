Smorgasburg Debuts 300-Seat Outdoor Venue at Jersey City’s Harborside Commercial Campus

This week, Smogasburg opened a new 300-seat outdoor venue at the Harborside commercial campus in Jersey City, joining Smorgasbar, which opened earlier this summer. The company’s premier outdoor destination in New Jersey now offers local craft beers, barbecue tacos, lobster rolls, and brick oven pizza. The debut is the latest in a flurry of announcements from developer Mack-Cali, which is quickly transforming the Harborside campus into a mixed-use destination for local residents and Manhattanites just a quick train or ferry ride away.