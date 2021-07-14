Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Smorgasburg Debuts 300-Seat Outdoor Venue at Jersey City’s Harborside Commercial Campus

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY |
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Smogasburg opened a new 300-seat outdoor venue at the Harborside commercial campus in Jersey City, joining Smorgasbar, which opened earlier this summer. The company’s premier outdoor destination in New Jersey now offers local craft beers, barbecue tacos, lobster rolls, and brick oven pizza. The debut is the latest in a flurry of announcements from developer Mack-Cali, which is quickly transforming the Harborside campus into a mixed-use destination for local residents and Manhattanites just a quick train or ferry ride away.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Jersey City, NJ
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Area#Atrium#Food Drink#Barbecue Tacos#Leed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
InternetNBC News

Bumble dating app trips up another Capitol riot suspect

A Texas man who told a Bumble match he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Friday after his would-be date alerted the FBI, according to court documents. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, is accused of pepper-spraying and assaulting police officers, federal authorities said. He's charged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy