UK travel: Six green list places that may go amber tomorrow - from Ibiza to Majorca

Five places that could be moved to the amber list this week (Image: Getty Images)

Holidaymakers are worried that their plans for a break abroad could be scuppered as the UK government looks at moving more destinations onto the amber list.

On Tuesday it was revealed that tourist favourites Ibiza, Mallorca and Majorca could be moved to the amber list from the green list as early as tomorrow due to rising coronavirus cases.

It is only two weeks since they were moved onto the green list but the UK government is considering putting them back.

Currently, holidaymakers can enjoy a trip to the Balearic Islands without having to quarantine on the way back.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said some countries could be moved to the amber list.

Ibiza and Mallorca could be moved to the amber list tomorrow (Image: Getty Images)

If you return back to the UK from an amber list country you currently need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take a PCR Covid test before returning, and a further PCR test on day two and eight after returning.

This will change on July 19, however, for those returning from an amber list country if they have had their vaccination. Travellers will not need to quarantine on their return or take a PCR test on day eight.

With the Balearics possibly moving back onto the amber list, could other countries be about to join them? Some have already been placed on the Government's "Watch List."

Here are the countries with rising coronavirus cases that could be moved to the amber list.

The Balearic Islands

There has been a lot of discussion this week about whether the Balearics will be moved back onto the amber list, just weeks after being put onto the green.

The Guardian reports that the decision will be discussed by ministers on Wednesday.

At the moment the islands are reporting 258 cases per 100,000 people.

The move would mean younger Brits who haven't been vaccinated will have to quarantine at home for up to 10 days on return to the UK.

British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands could be on its way onto the amber list (Image: Getty Images)

According to Reuters, the British Virgin Islands has seen 1,122 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

It is anticipated they could join the Balearics on the amber list tomorrow.

48 new infections are reported in the British Virgin Islands on average every day and the country is seeing 74 per cent of infections as it was at its peak.

There have been 793 infections and 1 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the British Virgin Islands since the pandemic began. They were added to the green list last month.

Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands have seen an increase in infections, and has now 201 new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days.

They are not one of the new additions to the green list seeing a quick turnaround but could be added to the amber list tomorrow.

According to Reuters, infections are now at 94 per cent of the Islands' peak. 14 new infections are recorded on average each day.

There have been 891 infections and 1 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has seen an increase in cases (Image: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Gibraltar has seen a big increase in infections, with 240 per 100,000 reported in the last seven days.

11 new infections on average are reported every day, which is 9 per cent of what it was at the country's peak.

It is expected Gibraltar could be on the amber list from tomorrow. Like the Faroe Islands, it was not one of the new additions on the UKs green list last month.

Malta

Malta has been strict with its restrictions and letting people travel from England (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite tight restrictions on entry into the country Malta has seen cases go to 143 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

102 infections are reported on average in Malta every day, which is 32 per cent of its previous peak.

England residents are required to prove they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before entering the country currently, and restrictions could be about to get tighter.

Malta accepts the NHS COVID Pass (both the Digital App and letter versions) as proof of vaccination status.

According to the Government website, Cchildren aged 5-11 can travel if they are accompanying their vaccinated parents/legal guardian and must show evidence of a negative PCR test, dated within 72 hours before arrival.

Children under 5 do not need a test but children aged 12-18 are currently only be able to travel if they have proof of full vaccination.

Barbados

Barbados was added onto the green list last month (Image: Getty Images)

Although cases in holiday hotspot Barbados are not as high as others mentioned in this list, the country has seen an increase in coronavirus infections.

Barbados currently has 33 infections per 100,000 people and has seen on average a daily increase of 13 cases which is 13 per cent of its peak which was on February 16 this year.

There have been 4,186 infections and 48 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says some countries could be moved from the green list (Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Barbados was one of the locations added to the country's green list in June but could be about to move back to the amber list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that although some countries could be moved to the amber list, a decision has not yet been made.

He told BBC Breakfast: "We review these every three weeks. I hope we have made very clear to everybody when booking trips at the moment there is always the chance that countries will move around.

"Some countries may go to the red list, some countries may go to the green, but some may move the other way to the amber list.

"It is a fact of life that they will continue to move around as the virus continues to develop and change globally."