Another Dexter alum returns for revival

By K.T Simpson
moviehole.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Carpenter, who played the title character’s step-sister Debra in “Dexter”, is returning for the Showtime revival. Carpenter’s “Perry Mason” co-star John Lithgow, who is reprising his role as the Trinity Killer on the new season of “Dexter”, confirmed the actresses’ return. “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang—including...

CinemaBlend

Dexter Is Bringing Another Dead Character Back For The Showtime Revival, But How?

Dexter is returning to Showtime with a revival that is bringing back Michael C. Hall to reprise his iconic character after the eighth and final season came to a divisive end back in 2013. The death of Jennifer Carpenter's Deb in the series finale seemingly meant that she was one of the original series stars who wouldn't be able to return for the revival, but all bets were off with the news that John Lithgow would be reprising his character despite The Trinity Killer's death. Now, Carpenter is reportedly returning for more Dexter as well.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter' Season 9 Production Photo Teases Creepy Moment Ahead

The Showtime revival of Dexter isn’t killing any time hyping up fans over its Season 9 return this fall. The critically acclaimed crime drama picking up nearly a decade after the events from Season 8’s series finale sees the titular character living a lighthearted and joyful life working as a sales associate in a small town but sinister things are to the fore.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter returning for reboot, says co-star John Lithgow

Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning for the show’s highly anticipated reboot. Showtime’s acclaimed drama – which stars Hall as sympathetic Miami serial killer Dexter Morgan – ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.Although talk of a reboot has been floating around since the show’s conclusion eight years ago, a 10-episode revival was officially greenlit in October last year, with Hall set to reprise the titular role.In addition to Hall, Carpenter will also be returning in the forthcoming reboot, according to co-star John Lithgow.Spoilers for the original Dexter series below!Lithgow – who is also signed on to...
TV SeriesVulture

Jennifer Carpenter Will Return to Dexter As Some Sort of Flashback Ghost or Something

The Dexter revival is certainly a thing that is still happening, bringing with it the promise of a better ending to the original Showtime series. The ten-episode revival will pick up a decade or so in the future, or however long it’s been since we left our favorite mass murderer in his secluded log cabin, and it will see the return of the series’s original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Today, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the character of Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan, played by Jennifer Carpenter, will return. Michael C. Hall’s co-star Carpenter played Debra for all eight seasons of the show’s original run. Carpenter and Hall were also married from 2008 to 2011, so that adds a fun little frisson to the corrupt-cop-stepsibling dynamic. “But wait —” real Dexter heads are asking, “— didn’t they kill Debra off in the show’s 2013 finale?” Indeed they did, Dexhead. In an interview in October 2020, Phillips said, “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream,’” in regards to Debra’s death. Like John Lithgow, who played the (also dead) Trinity Killer, Carpenter will most likely return in flashback sequences. The original Dexter was full of ghostly flashbacks to Dexter’s dad, so it could work.
TV & Videosuncrazed.com

Jennifer Carpenter Returning For ‘Dexter’ Limited Series

Jennifer Carpenter is reprising her role as the sister to titular murderer Dexter, in the limited Showtime revival. Carpenter’s return was confirmed by former castmate John Lithgow in an interview for Deadline. Lithgow will also be staging a return as his character Arthur Mitchell. Jennifer Carpenter’s character Debra Morgan, was...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: New behind-the-scenes Jennifer Carpenter photo!

If you missed the recent (and very exciting news), know this: Jennifer Carpenter is currently working on Dexter season 9. It’s absolutely something that so many of us wanted when the revival was announced, even if it’s not altogether clear at this very moment how she’s going to be back.
TV & VideosComicBook

Dexter Revival Confirmed to Bring Back Jennifer Carpenter

Showtime's ninth season of Dexter, reviving the hit drama after a decade off, is set to bring back another character it famously killed off as The Hollywood Reporter brings word that actress Jennifer Carpenter will return in the role of Deb, Dexter Morgan's sister. Much to the chagrin of fans of the series, Deb was killed off in the season eight finale, previously the series finale. Carpenter joins John Lithgow as cast members returning for the revival despite having died in the original run of the show, they'll appear alongside Michael C. Hall. Despite Dexter the series using dead characters as spectres to speak to the title character, THR notes that these two "are expected to appear in flashback scenes."
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan to Return from the Dead in Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Revival

John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun, The Crown) just revealed that his formidable Trinity Killer will not be the only character haunting Dexter’s season 9 revival from beyond-the-grave. While clarifying the small nature of his role in Dexter’s decade-later epilogue, Lithgow also told Deadline that Jennifer Carpenter (Limitless, The Exorcism of Emily Rose) would return as Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dexter - Season 9 - Jennifer Carpenter Returning

Jennifer Carpenter is set to return for the “Dexter” limited series revival at Showtime, a source close to the production confirmed to Variety. Carpenter played Deb Morgan in the original “Dexter” series, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Carpenter’s character is the adopted sister of Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan, and was famously killed in the show’s series finale. Showtime declined to comment on the casting.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Jennifer Carpenter to Reunite with Michael C. Hall in Showtime’s Dexter Revival

Following the official confirmation of John Lithgow’s return as the Trinity Killer, Showtime has enlisted another Dexter alum to reunite with Michael C. Hall in the forthcoming revival series. According to TVLine, Jennifer Carpenter (Exorcism of Emily Rose) has also signed on to reprise her fan-favorite role as Debra Morgan, who was the titular serial killer’s beloved adopted sister. Like Lithgow’s character in the original series, Carpenter’s Debra was also killed during the series finale after she gets a stroke leading her to a vegetative state. As an act of mercy, Dexter decided to remove her from a lifetime of enduring life support and buried her at sea.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

John Lithgow explains what his role in Dexter will be like after the confusion generated with the announcement of his return

We recently learned that John Lithgow was going to return to Dexter in the next series that will serve as a sequel to the legendary Showtime production. Although it was commented that the actor’s role will be small and would only need one day of filming in Los Angeles, Lithgow himself wanted to share more details about the nature of the project and how the return of Arthur Mitchell will be, the most famous villain in the series. Because yes, it has obviously generated certain doubts.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

John Lithgow calls Showtime's Dexter revival a "reimagination" like HBO's Perry Mason

Lithgow only filmed one for one day -- "in fact, one afternoon," he says. But when he arrived for the shoot, he tells Deadline he was excited to learn about the story the revival is telling. “I learned that it’s completely different from (the original series). Kind of like Perry Mason, it’s a reimagination,” says Lithgow, who was speaking about earning an Emmy nomination for Perry Mason. “They don’t take it into a different era, but it’s in a different part of the world, a different part of the country, and a whole new cast of characters.”
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

First trailer for American Rust starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney

Showtime has released a trailer for American Rust, the upcoming drama series based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel which stars Jeff Daniels as the chief of police in a Rust Belt town who finds himself compromised and must decide how far he’ll go when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder; watch the trailer here…
MoviesMovieWeb

Pam Grier Joins Pet Sematary Prequel

Pam Grier has boarded the Pet Sematary prequel in the works at Paramount+. The upcoming movie, which is still as of yet untitled, serves as a prequel to the studio's reboot that was released in theaters in 2019. Not much else has been revealed about the plot, but the prequel will delve into the origin story of the cursed graveyard that brings back the dead as something much more sinister than they were before.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter’ Revival: Release Date, Cast, What We Know So Far

The long-awaited Season 9 of Showtime’s critically acclaimed series, Dexter is finally drawing near. Having seen a brief trailer for the revival of the series, fans cannot wait for the new season to drop. Basically, Season 9 will pick up 10 years after the end of Season 8, which last aired in 2013. The rebooted crime drama will continue the story of our favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

'Razorblade Tears' is another thrill ride from S.A. Cosby

Author S.A. Cosby has crossed Elmore Leonard with Walter Mosley to produce the thrill ride of the summer. “Razorblade Tears’’ is a Dodge Super Bee Six-Pack blasting down an empty country road at twilight with the windows rolled down and “Free Bird’’ cranking from the 8-track. One of the problems...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Freaky’s Christopher Landon Directs Anthony Mackie, David Harbor and Tig Notaro in We Have a Ghost

Netflix has Christopher Landon (Happy Day of the Dead, Happy Day of the Dead 2U) writing and directing their family adventure film We have a ghost, as well as finishing an impressive ensemble by Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Harbor (Strange things), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (Charm City Kings), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), and Jennifer Coolidge (The white lotus) to the star.

