Another Dexter alum returns for revival

The Dexter revival is certainly a thing that is still happening, bringing with it the promise of a better ending to the original Showtime series. The ten-episode revival will pick up a decade or so in the future, or however long it’s been since we left our favorite mass murderer in his secluded log cabin, and it will see the return of the series’s original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Today, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the character of Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan, played by Jennifer Carpenter, will return. Michael C. Hall’s co-star Carpenter played Debra for all eight seasons of the show’s original run. Carpenter and Hall were also married from 2008 to 2011, so that adds a fun little frisson to the corrupt-cop-stepsibling dynamic. “But wait —” real Dexter heads are asking, “— didn’t they kill Debra off in the show’s 2013 finale?” Indeed they did, Dexhead. In an interview in October 2020, Phillips said, “We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream,’” in regards to Debra’s death. Like John Lithgow, who played the (also dead) Trinity Killer, Carpenter will most likely return in flashback sequences. The original Dexter was full of ghostly flashbacks to Dexter’s dad, so it could work.