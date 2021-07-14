Opinion: End of pandemic doesn’t stop fight against hate
As California nears one month since reopening, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic feels within reach. While the public health risks are lessening, the social consequences of xenophobia and racism continue to ravage the country. A recent report from the first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) California Attorney General Rob Bonta highlighted the staggering 107% increase of hate crimes toward the AAPI community between 2019 and 2020.www.mercurynews.com
