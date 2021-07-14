Cancel
Opinion: End of pandemic doesn’t stop fight against hate

By Jeannette Wang
Mercury News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California nears one month since reopening, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic feels within reach. While the public health risks are lessening, the social consequences of xenophobia and racism continue to ravage the country. A recent report from the first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) California Attorney General Rob Bonta highlighted the staggering 107% increase of hate crimes toward the AAPI community between 2019 and 2020.

