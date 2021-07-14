Opinion: End of pandemic doesn’t stop fight against hate

The extreme right faction of the Republican Party is now the dominant faction in Idaho. These extremists are over the top, spewing hate for anyone who isn’t indoctrinated to their version of reality. The Republican column last week was beyond absurd. Barbara Miller, a Republican Central Committee member, made accusations that Democrats are colluding with communists to enslave Americans. Actual slavery, she claimed, had nothing to do with race. Ms. Miller claims that the enslavement of Black people never happened, yet Democrats are enslaving everybody. It’s a blatant revision of history. She is not alone. The majority of Bonneville Republicans are spreading lies against anyone who doesn’t toe the line of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. We must keep a grip on reality and not buy into their propaganda.