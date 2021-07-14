Cancel
Maria Bakalova teams a green top and matching shorts with funky boots during Women Do Cry photocall at Cannes Film Festival

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 20 days ago

She received widespread critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

And Maria Bakalova cut a stylish figure as she attended a photocall for her latest film Women Do Cry at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.

The Bulgarian actress, 25, ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived at the event in a green long-sleeved top by Louis Vuitton with a pleated skirt detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVFU6_0awSQBLO00
Looking good: Maria Bakalova cut a stylish figure as she attended the Women Do Cry photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday

The garment featured structured shoulders while Maria also wore a pair of matching shorts.

The Borat star added height to her frame with a pair of white leather boots with a pink and black print.

Styling her blonde locks into a bob, Maria sported a pair of gold earrings which she wore with a matching brooch.

The actress looked sensational as she posed for the camera and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGZUk_0awSQBLO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsEkN_0awSQBLO00

Maria was joined at the event by the film's directors Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva and co-stars Katia Kazakova, Bilyana Kazakova and Ralitsa Stoyanova.

In the film, Maria plays a woman who is living with HIV and facing discrimination in her native Bulgaria.

Maria played Borat's 15-year-old daughter Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

At the time she said she was 'so grateful' to receive a nod for the award, after being nominated alongside Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, and Youn Yuh-jung - who won the prize for Minari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Hpl_0awSQBLO00
Trendy: The Borat star added height to her frame with a pair of white leather boots with a pink and black print
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0hJf_0awSQBLO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hWbp_0awSQBLO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGVcA_0awSQBLO00
Cast and crew: Maria was joined by (L-R) Katia Kazakova, director Vesela Kazakova, Maria Bakalova, co- director Mina Mileva, Bilyana Kazakova and Ralitsa Stoyanova
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJbZd_0awSQBLO00
Plot: In the film, Maria plays a woman who is living with HIV and facing discrimination in her native Bulgaria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5fCq_0awSQBLO00
Role: Maria received widespread critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The film, shot in the middle of both a pandemic and a fiercely fought American presidential election, is a sequel to Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan, which came out 15 years ago.

In the sequel, Tutar stows away in a cage, and winds up in the 'U.S. and A', accompanying her hapless dad on a mission to restore his 'good' name, and she also came face-to-face with Rudy Giuliani.

Speaking to Baz Bamigboye about the scene, she said: 'I was able to hear my heart racing like crazy. He was the president's lawyer; and these people are super smart, usually.

'I'm not sure I saw it the way everybody else saw it. Sacha was hiding in the closet, trying to save his daughter — but he saved me, Maria! As a producer, and as a creator, he's my teacher and guardian angel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NldaZ_0awSQBLO00
Movie: Meanwhile, the cast of the film Titane also attended a photocall for their movie on Wednesday (pictured L-R, Vincent Lindon, director Julia Ducournau and Agathe Rousselle)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFmkS_0awSQBLO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0Od1_0awSQBLO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kj8gM_0awSQBLO00
Suave: Actor Vincent Lindon looked dapper in a navy blazer and matching trousers which he wore with a light blue shirt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgQ64_0awSQBLO00
Beauty: Melanie Thierry looked incredible at the Tralala photocall, also on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Yzoy_0awSQBLO00
Stunning: Maiwenn opted for a dark grey vest top along with cream trousers and a large pair of sunglasses

Meanwhile, the cast of the film Titane also attended a photocall for their movie on Wednesday.

Actress Agathe Rousselle cut a trendy figure in a black top and matching mini skirt.

The star also wore a black leather jacket while she added height to her frame with matching thigh-high boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0We6Jj_0awSQBLO00
Production: They were joined by (L-R) songwriter Bertrand Belin, director Arnaud Larrieu, director Jean-Marie Larrieu, Maiwenn, Josiane Balasko, songwriter Dominique A and Galatea Bellugi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20T8ZR_0awSQBLO00
Arrivée: Model Poppy Delevingne arrived in Nice on Wednesday for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival

Joining her at the event was the film's director Julia Ducournau who looked radiant in a black short-sleeved top and a white skirt with a back floral print.

The garment also featured a pleated hemline while Julia added to her outfit with black heels.

Actor Vincent Lindon looked dapper in a navy blazer and matching trousers which he wore with a light blue shirt.

Elsewhere, Melanie Thierry and Maiwenn both looked incredible at the Tralala photocall, also on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hf8yJ_0awSQBLO00
Suited up: She put on a trendy, chic display in a baggy cream pinstriped suit, over a flimsy white blouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaSlx_0awSQBLO00
Spotted: Also seen was Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son Hopper Jack Penn

Melanie went with a casual look, donning a white and red striped top which she wore with black shorts and matching heels.

Maiwenn opted for a dark grey vest top along with cream trousers and a large pair of sunglasses.

This year's Cannes Film Festival runs from July 6-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkwxX_0awSQBLO00
En Français: Spike Lee was pictured wearing a French hat to celebrate Bastille Day

Daily Mail

