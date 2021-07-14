Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hilarious moment farmer carefully reverses sit-on lawnmower onto a trailer - but is sent flying at the last second

By Faith Ridler For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

A farmer who appeared to have perfectly reversed his sit-on lawnmower onto a trailer went flying at the last second in hilarious footage.

Dot Frankland was visiting her mother's farm in Ripon, North Yorkshire, when her two brothers Ed and George constructed a makeshift ramp to carry the mower onto the van.

At first it seemed Ed, 25, had perfectly manoeuvred the vehicle onto the trailer, but disaster struck when it hit the cab of the van and bounced forwards.

Footage captures the lawnmower hurtling forward and smashing into the concrete, the machinery left 'in bits' on the ground.

Ed falls onto his back before quickly jumping to his feet and out of harm's way.

Ms Frankland and George, 30, laugh behind the camera as Ed dusts himself off and assesses the damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqGae_0awSQ61000
Ed is guided by his brother George, 30, as he backs a sit-on lawnmower up a makeshift ramp

His sister said: 'I couldn't believe it. I was laughing for about 10 minutes after.

'Ed was meant to be going home with his children just before this happened but when George asked if he could help him, I took over putting the kid's in his truck.

'I said to the kids as they started putting the ramps onto the little van that 'they should watch this as this could be funny' and that's when I decided to film it just in case.

'I didn't actually think the ramps would fall off the truck.'

Ms Frankland said the brothers had hoped to transport the lawnmower to a friend's farm to help him clear overgrown grass.

'George wanted to take the mower to his mate's farm to cut some of his lawn that had grown too long but didn't have any other means of getting it over there,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wL6q_0awSQ61000
He appears to have manoeuvred the mower perfectly onto the trailer of the small van
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHfe9_0awSQ61000
Footage then captures the lawnmower hurtling forward and smashing into the concrete, the machinery left 'in bits' on the ground

'He's just started a new job working at a quarry where he drives diggers, dumpers and other machinery.

'They didn't have any other ramps to use other than these ones which they got from another trailer.

'I thought the mower had miraculously survived any damage but the main brunt was taken at the back end. The front didn't break on impact but it did at the other end so the mower is now in bits.'

The clip, filmed on May 29, has since amassed 40,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9E63_0awSQ61000
Ed falls onto his back before quickly jumping to his feet and out of harm's way

Many commenters shared Ed's pain, noting he had been doing 'so well' before the sudden crash.

One wrote: 'Damn, he was doing so well.'

Another person said: 'Oh my god I literally wet myself but also hope he is ok!'

One person commented: 'I've just watched that like 10 times and can't stop laughing.'

Comments / 3

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Thirsty echidna breaks into alcohol shop and causes total chaos – before falling asleep under champagne shelf

A prickly intruder caused absolute chaos when it broke into a bottle shop in Australia and raided the stock. The thirsty echidna was caught on CCTV dropping in to the BWS store in Kyogle, New South Wales, and casually browsing the aisles.After somehow managing to get through the front doors, it scuttled from the wine range and then checked out the fridge full of beer.The animal began to knock down several bottles of alcohol, including vodka and liqueur, and left a trail of broken glass in its path for staff members to clean up the next day.Perhaps it was...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Infuriating moment a 'self-absorbed' driver causes a huge traffic jam to do a 15 MINUTE photoshoot of her car in the middle of the road - but some rush to DEFEND her

Extraordinary images of a woman stopping traffic to take photos of her car parked in the middle of a busy street has peeved off fellow drivers. The incident in the inner Canberra suburb of Red Hill occurred in May but has gone viral online after a furious motorist shared it to a community Facebook page in the nation's capital.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
EntertainmentNew York Post

Russian couple claims to have spent ten days in trees eluding bear

A Russian couple claims they spent ten days hiding in trees without food to escape a bear that was stalking them. Anton and Nina Bogdanov said their vehicle got stock in a deep puddle in a remote part of the Kamchatka region, 11 miles from a hot spring they were visiting, according to The Sun.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Park ranger shares tragic picture of mama bear standing over her cub after it was hit by a car

Yosemite National Park shared the heartbreaking account of a black bear finding her dead cub after it was run over by a car.The tragedy was labelled as “routine” by an anonymous park ranger, who appealed to park visitors to be mindful of the animals that call the park home.Due to the pandemic favouring socially distanced activities, the United States’ national parks have since become popular leisure destinations. May 2021 marked the busiest month on record for Yosemite National Park. According to the Keep Bears Wild campaign, “dozens of black bears are struck by vehicles each year” and it’s one of...

Comments / 3

Community Policy